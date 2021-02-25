Cowboys Rumors: Dak Prescott Is 'Our QB' Despite Russell Wilson Trade Buzz

Ron Jenkins/Associated Press

The NFL's quarterback carousel keeps on turning.

On Thursday, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported Russell Wilson wants to remain with the Seattle Seahawks and hasn't demanded a trade, per his agent, but if he were dealt he would only consider playing for the Dallas Cowboys, New Orleans Saints, Las Vegas Raiders or Chicago Bears.

That quickly elicited a response out of Dallas.

"Dak [Prescott] is our quarterback," a source with the Cowboys told NFL reporter Josina Anderson. "Still working on getting something done."

When it comes to quarterback movement this offseason, here's what we know:

Matt Stafford and Carson Wentz have already been traded.

Something is brewing in Seattle. Whether that translates to a Wilson trade remains to be seen.

Deshaun Watson wants out. The Houston Texans want to keep him. A showdown looms.

Prescott is set to be an unrestricted free agent, though if he and the Cowboys don't agree to a long-term deal, the team could use the franchise tag on him for a second time (at a cost of around $37.7 million). Do that, however, and it all but guarantees a miffed Prescott will sign elsewhere as a free agent in 2022.

Other quarterbacks may be available via trade, including players like Sam Darnold and Marcus Mariota.

It's very rare that you get an offseason with as much franchise quarterback movement as we've already seen, let alone established superstars potentially wanting out of their current situations. If either Wilson or Watson were moved, for instance, it could dramatically shift the balance of power in the NFL.

The 27-year-old Prescott seems likely to be in Dallas for at least one more year, however, and a long-term extension is still a very real possibility for the two-time Pro Bowler, though it won't come cheap. The Cowboys know as much.

"I don't know how you could have any more leverage,"team owner Jerry Jones acknowledged earlier in February while talking about the Prescott situation during an interview on 105.3 The Fan.

That, surely, was music to Prescott and his agent's ears. Keeping him long-term is going to cost the Cowboys. Keeping any franchise quarterback never comes cheap, even in an offseason when so many prominent players at the position could be on the move.