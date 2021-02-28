Bold Booking Predictions on the Road to WWE WrestleMania 37

Tom Strattman/Associated Press

After an Elimination Chamber pay-per-view that kept the ball rolling on the road to WrestleMania 37, the WWE Universe has turned its attention to Fastlane and April’s two-night megashow.

As seen at Elimination Chamber, anything can happen at this time of year.

With Lashley suddenly launched into the WWE Championship scene, Sasha Banks and Bianca Belair subtly teasing tension and Charlotte Flair with a new direction, there is no doubt that the coming weeks will be filled with swerves.

Here are the bold predictions for the road to WrestleMania 37.

Lashley Wins the WWE Championship

Whether it’s next week on Raw against new WWE champion The Miz or at the Fastlane PPV, Lashley is walking into Tampa Bay with the world title around his waist.

And the man standing across the ring from him will be Drew McIntyre.

The concept of McIntyre facing adversity on the road to WrestleMania will do wonders for his face character, especially considering how The Miz stole the championship by using his Money in the Bank contract.

On the other hand, Lashley and the Hurt Business have been a weekly highlight of an abysmal Raw product. With MVP serving as a mouthpiece, Lashley is one of the top stars on the main roster and would be an ideal heel champion heading into WrestleMania.

While The Miz and his partner John Morrison are great characters and a perfect addition to this storyline, Lashley defending his new championship against McIntyre on the Grandest Stage of Them All is a money singles match.

Sasha Banks Will Turn Heel on Bianca Belair

The storyline involving Royal Rumble winner Bianca Belair chasing SmackDown women’s champion Sasha Banks has been booked well so far, but at some point, the angle needs one of these Superstars to take on the role of a heel.

The clock is ticking on Banks turning on Belair and Corey Graves telling everyone how bad it is to be The Boss’s friend.

Banks and Belair worked well together against Shayna Baszler and Nia Jax at Elimination Chamber, but their unsuccessful attempt to gain the tag team titles should be enough to cause animosity between the duo.

Eventually, Banks will feel slighted by the EST and attack. From that moment forward, WWE must hit all of their marks to help this match reach the main event status it deserves. Banks and Belair should be the closing bout of WrestleMania 37 Night 1.

Asuka Will Continue to be Disrespected

There are few talents on WWE’s main roster who have been disrespected as much as Asuka, and she is still the reigning Raw women’s champion. How could WWE Creative make this any worse?

Asuka will simply drop the title to Charlotte at Fastlane and likely fade into the background without a top match at WrestleMania.

With the company forced back to the drawing board due to Lacey Evan’s pregnancy announcement, the company will lean on the pillars of the division, especially Charlotte. The problem for Asuka is the arrival of Rhea Ripley.

If WWE Creative is planning on having Ripley come in and make an instant impression, she will likely be involved in a championship match at WrestleMania. Add in her previous history with Charlotte and its possible Asuka loses the belt to Flair at Fastlane and takes a backseat to Charlotte and Ripley.

At the very least, make it a Triple Threat match and give Asuka the chance to shine.

