Leonard Williams Rumors: Giants, DL 'Aren't Close' to New Contract Ahead of FA

The New York Giants and star defensive lineman Leonard Williams reportedly remain far apart in contract negotiations.

According to Dan Duggan of The Athletic, the Giants and Williams "aren't close" to reaching a deal ahead of the March 9 franchise tag deadline.

New York tagged Williams last offseason, and he responded with a career year, recording 57 tackles and a career-high 11.5 sacks, 14 tackles for loss and 30 quarterback hits.

The 26-year-old Williams was the No. 6 overall pick in the 2015 NFL draft by the New York Jets. He showed flashes during his parts of five seasons with Gang Green, but rather than signing him to an extension, the Jets shipped him to the Giants.

Williams was named a Pro Bowler in his second season when he registered 68 tackles and seven sacks, but the production dipped to an average of about 45 tackles and 3.5 sacks the next two seasons.

The Giants got an eight-game audition out of Williams in 2019, and although he finished the season with only a half-sack, the organization was intrigued enough to pay him top dollar for one season.

That decision paid off for all involved, and Williams is now in line to either sign a big extension or land another franchise tag at the very least.

The Giants went just 6-10 last season, but they had one of the better defenses in the league, ranking ninth in points allowed and 12th in total defense. Williams' development into a top-tier pass-rusher was a big reason why.

The former USC standout has now proved that he can excel against both the pass and the run, plus he has displayed the versatility to play essentially anywhere on the line.

It is difficult to envision the Giants allowing Williams to test free agency, but if they do, he would instantly become among the most highly sought-after players available.

Williams is essentially a lite version of prime J.J. Watt, and he is about five years younger than Watt is right now.

ESPN's Dianna Russini reported Thursday that Watt is receiving offers in the neighborhood of $15 million to $16 million per season, which means Williams would possibly command even more with a significantly longer term as well.