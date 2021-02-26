The 7 Most Shocking Company Jumps in Wrestling History

0 of 7

Credit: WWE.com

After 22 years with WWE, Paul Wight recently shocked fans by signing with All Elite Wrestling and becoming a member of its commentary team for a new show.

Previously known as Big Show, the 49-year-old last appeared on WWE television at the Legends Night episode of Raw on January 4. He made the switch after failing to reach a new deal with management, according to Mike Johnson of PWInsider.com.

Wight is the latest WWE talent to move to AEW, but he likely won't be the last. The longer the newer promotion exists, the more people we will see jump from company to company.

As surprising as Wight's decision is, it is nowhere near the most surprising acquisition we have seen in pro wrestling. Many big names have become more famous by jumping ship, especially during the Monday Night Wars.

Let's take a look back at seven Superstars who made headlines by switching companies.