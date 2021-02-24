Celtics Governor Wyc Grousbeck: You Can't Be Contenders If You're Under .500

Charles Krupa/Associated Press

After a slow start to the 2020-21 season, Boston Celtics governor Wyc Grousbeck doesn't consider his team a title contender.

"You can't say you're contenders if your record is under .500," Grousbeck told reporters Wednesday.

Boston entered Wednesday with a 15-16 record after winning just five of the last 15 games. The squad hasn't had two wins in a row in nearly a month and currently sits in sixth place in the Eastern Conference.

Despite the recent struggles, there are still high expectations in Boston. According to FanDuel, the squad has 25-1 odds to win the NBA title this season, seventh-best in the league.

The Celtics have two All-Stars this season in Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum, who have averaged a combined 51.8 points per game, while Kemba Walker and Marcus Smart can be game-changing players when healthy.

This organization also reached the Eastern Conference Finals in three of the last four years, clearly showing it can make a deep postseason run if things go well.

"I think we've got a roster that isn't a contending roster right now, but it has the makings of something good I hope," Grousbeck added Wednesday.

Even with the All-Star break fast approaching, the Celtics have plenty of time to turn things around in the second half of the year.

For all the latest betting information and reaction, check out B/R Betting.



