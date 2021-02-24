    Report: Glenn Robinson III to Be Waived by Kings After 23 Appearances

    Jenna CiccotelliAnalyst IFebruary 24, 2021
    Sacramento Kings forward Glenn Robinson III passes during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Los Angeles Clippers Sunday, Feb. 7, 2021, in Los Angeles. The Kings won 113-110. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
    Mark J. Terrill/Associated Press

    The Sacramento Kings are reportedly waiving forward Glenn Robinson III, who has appeared in 23 games for the team this season, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski

    Robinson averaged 5.3 points on 42.4 percent shooting in 16.0 minutes per game. 

    Robinson hadn't played for the past three games, with a knee injury keeping him out against the Chicago Bulls on Saturday before he was sidelined for personal reasons in the team's last two, according to Jason Anderson of the Sacramento Bee

    According to Anderson, Robinson "was anticipating his release" as Saturday's deadline for nonguaranteed contracts to become guaranteed approaches, though Robinson's injury could be a loophole in getting him compensated under the collective bargaining agreement. 

    The 27-year-old joined the team in free agency after a career year split between the Golden State Warriors and Philadelphia 76ers. Overall, the 6'6", 222-pound forward averaged 11.7 points per game in 62 outings (52 starts), with the bulk of his production coming in 48 games (all starts) with the Warriors, when he averaged 12.9 points per game before being traded.

    With the Kings, he is on a league-minimum deal. 

    Per Anderson, Sacramento intended to have the NBA journeyman back up small forward Harrison Barnes, but DaQuan Jeffries has impressed the team more in the role as of late. 

    Robinson, a second-round pick by the Minnesota Timberwolves in 2014 out of Michigan, has since played for six different teams, including three seasons with his native Indiana Pacers. 

