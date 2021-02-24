    Andre Drummond Trade Rumors: Knicks 'Analyzing' Potential Move for Cavs Center

    Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistFebruary 24, 2021

    Cleveland Cavaliers' Andre Drummond passes against the Memphis Grizzlies in the second half of an NBA basketball game, Monday, Jan. 11, 2021, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)
    Tony Dejak/Associated Press

    As the New York Knicks chase a playoff spot in the Eastern Conference, they are reportedly considering engaging in trade discussions for center Andre Drummond

    Per Marc Berman of the New York Post, the Knicks are "analyzing" if they want to talk with the Cleveland Cavaliers about the two-time All-Star. 

    The Knicks could use additional help at center with Mitchell Robinson out indefinitely after having surgery on Feb. 16 to repair a fractured bone in his right hand. 

    Drummond hasn't appeared in a game since Feb. 12 against the Portland Trail Blazers. ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported three days later that the Cavaliers were working to trade the 27-year-old. 

    Cleveland has committed to Jarrett Allen as its starting center since acquiring him as part of the multiteam deal that sent James Harden to the Brooklyn Nets. 

    The 6'10", 279-pound Drummond is in the final season of his five-year, $127 million contract originally signed with the Detroit Pistons in July 2016. He was averaging 17.5 points and 13.5 rebounds in 25 games with the Cavaliers this season before being shut down for the trade discussions. 

    The Knicks have already added scoring help by acquiring Derrick Rose from the Pistons on Feb. 8. Head coach Tom Thibodeau's team is currently in last place in the Atlantic Division with a 15-17 record, but it's seventh in the Eastern Conference standings. 

