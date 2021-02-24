    Luka Doncic Is 'Larry Bird Reincarnated,' Ex-Celtics Star Cedric Maxwell Says

    Luka Doncic continues to impress in his young career and is now getting comparisons to Hall of Famers. 

    "You can quote me: This is Larry Bird reincarnated," Cedric Maxwell told Marc Stein of the New York Times.

    While Maxwell isn't the first to make this connection, he knows what he is talking about after spending six seasons playing with Bird with the Boston Celtics. The 11-year NBA veteran and current radio broadcaster won two titles alongside the legendary player and thinks Doncic has the same skill set.

    "This would be Larry Bird of the 2020s," Maxwell said, "exactly how he would play now."

    Doncic is certainly turning heads with his production in his third NBA season, averaging 28.9 points, 9.2 assists and 8.6 rebounds per game. Only once did Bird average more points in a season.

    The Dallas Mavericks star is also hitting clutch shots, including Tuesday night's winner against the Celtics:

    With two All-Star selections already on his resume, Doncic is well on his way to a memorable career.

