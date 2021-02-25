5 Top WWE Opponents for The Miz If He Defeats Bobby Lashley

0 of 5

Credit: WWE.com

The Miz said he was going to cash in his Money in the Bank contract at Elimination Chamber to become the new WWE champion. Few believed he would do it, but with the help of Bobby Lashley, he beat Drew McIntyre.

This completely changes the buildup to WrestleMania 37. Many of us expected the Scot to hold the belt at least until The Show of Shows on April 10-11 and possibly beyond, but that plan is out of the window.

With Edge choosing to challenge Roman Reigns, The Miz doesn't appear to have a clear path moving forward. He is set to defend the title against Lashley on Monday's Raw. If he somehow manages to retain over The All Mighty, a lot more people are going to want a title shot.

McIntyre will want a rematch, but WWE no longer guarantees that opportunity for former champions. He may have to earn it, and you can bet The A-Lister will plot with every bone in his body to make sure the Scot faces as many roadblocks as possible.

Let's take a look at five Raw Superstars who could be The Miz's next opponent after Lashley and why they would be good challengers.