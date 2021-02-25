5 Top WWE Opponents for The Miz If He Defeats Bobby Lashley

5 Top WWE Opponents for The Miz If He Defeats Bobby LashleyFebruary 25, 2021
The Miz said he was going to cash in his Money in the Bank contract at Elimination Chamber to become the new WWE champion. Few believed he would do it, but with the help of Bobby Lashley, he beat Drew McIntyre.
This completely changes the buildup to WrestleMania 37. Many of us expected the Scot to hold the belt at least until The Show of Shows on April 10-11 and possibly beyond, but that plan is out of the window.
With Edge choosing to challenge Roman Reigns, The Miz doesn't appear to have a clear path moving forward. He is set to defend the title against Lashley on Monday's Raw. If he somehow manages to retain over The All Mighty, a lot more people are going to want a title shot.
McIntyre will want a rematch, but WWE no longer guarantees that opportunity for former champions. He may have to earn it, and you can bet The A-Lister will plot with every bone in his body to make sure the Scot faces as many roadblocks as possible.
Let's take a look at five Raw Superstars who could be The Miz's next opponent after Lashley and why they would be good challengers.
John Morrison
During The Miz's first reign as WWE champion, he had to contend with Superstars like Randy Orton and Jerry Lawler but one of the best matches from his entire reign was against John Morrison.
The former tag team champions had a Falls Count Anywhere match on Raw in 2011 that saw them take each other to their limits, and Morrison came closer to winning the title than he ever had before or since.
They might be friends right now, but Morrison is not going to play second fiddle forever. He is going to want a title shot eventually, especially if he helps The A-Lister retain the belt once or twice.
This could be built up as a friendly rivalry or one of the two could turn on the other to create a conflict. Either way, it would be great to revisit their feud and give Morrison a high-profile singles match for the first time since he returned to WWE in January 2020.
Kofi Kingston
The Miz has held a lot of titles in WWE but whenever he has gold around his waist, Kofi Kingston finds a way to challenge him for it.
They have fought over the intercontinental, United States and tag team titles. If WWE wants to build toward KofiMania 2.0, we could see him start chasing the WWE Championship again.
Xavier Woods was supportive of Kingston's efforts at Elimination Chamber, so there is no reason why he can't be there for his friend again. The Miz has Morrison, and Woods would help even the odds.
Kingston has never been given a proper chance to regain the WWE title after losing it to Brock Lesnar in 2019, and many fans would love to see him get another WrestleMania moment.
The Miz and Kingston's long history as opponents would allow them to have a great match whether it was at Fastlane, WrestleMania or a random episode of Raw. They are veterans of the ring who will make it special.
AJ Styles
After he debuted at the Royal Rumble in 2016, the first person AJ Styles faced in singles competition was The Miz. Five years later, WWE has the perfect opportunity to reignite their feud.
The only hurdle the company would have to clear is working around both men being heels. It's always hard to market a feud between two bad guys even if one of them is as beloved by fans as Styles.
Unless The A-Lister's reign is planned to be short, he needs some top stars to face so he can solidify himself as a worthy champion, especially since it took him almost 11 years to get his hands on the title again.
Styles can have a great match with a mannequin if he wanted to, so there is little doubt he could steal the show against somebody like The Miz.
Omos and Morrison could engage in some hijinks at ringside that would lead to whatever the desired outcome would be so that The Miz can complain about not losing fairly or Styles could blame his loss on his bodyguard.
There are a lot of ways WWE could book this to be entertaining.
Damian Priest
The Miz and Damian Priest already have an ongoing storyline thanks to Bad Bunny, and since WWE seems to want to keep the singer around, it may as well use him to elevate his newfound friend.
The Archer of Infamy has been doing a great job since he made the jump to Raw after the Royal Rumble. He has looked like a star, and WWE has done a good job booking him.
When this all started, a lot of people expected Priest and Bunny to face The Miz and Morrison in a tag team match at WrestleMania 37. If WWE wants to fast-track The Archer of Infamy's push, inserting him into the WWE title picture would accomplish that goal.
Vince McMahon and Co. have a marquee match for The Show of Shows with Edge vs. Roman Reigns. It can afford to feature somebody new in the WWE Championship bout, and few would fit the bill better than Priest.
Randy Orton
Randy Orton is clearly still dealing with Alexa Bliss and The Fiend after what we saw on Monday's Raw but if their program comes to an end at Fastlane, The Viper would make a great challenger for The Miz at WrestleMania.
When The A-Lister cashed in his first MITB briefcase 11 years ago, it was Orton he pinned to win the title. He beat him in a couple of subsequent rematches and a guy like The Apex Predator is not going to forget something like that.
This is another situation where WWE could choose to turn one of them babyface, but they have so much history between them that it wouldn't matter as much as it would for somebody like Styles.
Orton wants to be the guy who surpasses Ric Flair's 16 world titles but is still two short of matching The Nature Boy. Going after The Miz and taking the WWE Championship would put him one win closer to beating his mentor's record.
Then again, this could be a way for WWE to give The Miz some credibility. If he is able to defeat Orton, he will look a lot stronger as a champion than he does right now.
If he is able to retain against Lashley, who would you like to see challenge The Miz for the WWE Championship?