Bills GM: Josh Allen's New Contract to Be Discussed After NFL Draft, Free Agency

The Buffalo Bills could sign Josh Allen to a contract extension this offseason, but it won't come until after other team business is sorted.

Bills general manager Brandon Beane discussed the team's plans on The Cris Collinsworth Podcast (h/t Josh Alper of Pro Football Talk):

"Josh is a guy that we do believe in and we would definitely take a look at him later this offseason. Right now, we'll focus on our upcoming free agents, plus anybody we want to add, and then the draft. Generally, what I've done here is look at guys to extend once we get through the draft, see what our money is like, see how we could structure it to fit not only this year, but the years beyond."

Allen will have a $6.91 million cap hit in 2021, and the Bills can keep him under contract through 2022 with a fifth-year team option on his rookie deal.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reported the Bills plan to discuss a "massive extension" with Allen this spring or summer.

The 24-year-old is coming off an incredible 2020 season where he totaled 4,544 passing yards and 37 passing touchdowns, plus 421 rushing yards and eight rushing touchdowns. His 81.7 Total QBR was among the best in the league and the ninth-best season since the stat was created in 2006.

After some inconsistent play in his first two years, Allen earned his first Pro Bowl selection in Year 3 and was named second-team All-Pro.

The quarterback also led the Bills to a 13-3 record and a trip to the AFC Championship Game, a major change for a franchise that had no playoff wins since 1995.

While a new deal might not match the 10-year, $450 million extension Patrick Mahomes received last season, Allen should end up among the highest-paid players in the NFL.