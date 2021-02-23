No. 7 Oklahoma Upset by Unranked Kansas State 62-57

Sue Ogrocki/Associated Press

Mike McGuirl was the hero as Kansas State upset No. 7 Oklahoma, 62-57, on Tuesday night.

The senior guard hit three consecutive threes late to help the Wildcats crawl out of a hole, ending the night with 19 points and seven rebounds as the group improved to 7-18 on the season.

Oklahoma dropped to 14-6 on the season.

For all McGuirl's heroics, they almost didn't happen. He only scored three points in the first half as the Sooners lost what was once a seven-point lead to head into halftime tied at 29.

McGuirl, who is the only senior on the team, hit five threes, three of which came amid an 11-0 second half run.

Davion Bradford was right behind him with 13 points and eight rebounds, while DaJuan Gordon tacked on 11 points with a team-high 10 rebounds.

Guard Austin Reeves paced Oklahoma with 25 points, who scored 10 consecutive points to keep the Sooners alive after the half, but there was little depth behind him. De'Vion Harmon added 13 points—12 of which came in the first half—but no other Sooner reached double digits.

The win was just the third in Big 12 play for the Sooners, who entered off of a 62-54 shutdown of TCU. Their only other Big 12 victory came with a 74-65 win over Iowa State on Dec. 15.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

Prior to their defeat of TCU, K-State was on a 13-game losing streak, with their last win dating back to a Dec. 29 defeat of Omaha. It was a memorable way to go out for McGuirl, as the team honored him as the lone senior in a senior night ceremony ahead of the game.

After a dismal season for a team that competes in a highly talented Big 12 Conference that has five teams ranked, it's likely this win means a bit more.

Oklahoma, which drops to 14-6, was riding a three-game winning streak that included a a 91-90 double overtime win over No. 14 West Virginia. With Selection Sunday looming, this collapse will certainly stand out in seeding determinations.