Video: Luka Doncic Hits Back-to-Back 3s to Give Mavs Dramatic Win over Celtics

With a pair of late threes, Dallas Mavericks star Luka Doncic put away Tuesday's game and the Boston Celtics' winning record.

Dallas used a 17-4 run to break away from the Celtics with under four minutes to play, but when Boston started to crawl back, Doncic answered. He hit a three with 15 seconds left to put the Mavericks up two, and when Jaylen Brown tied the game up and it looked like it would head to overtime, Doncic hit another from deep to seal it.

He ended the night with 31 points, 10 rebounds and eight assists, leading the Mavericks in all categories, while Brown paced the Celtics with 29 points.

Boston has now lost five consecutive games on the road and stands at 15-16 on the season. Dallas, meanwhile, improves to .500 (15-15).