    LeBron James Signed Logoman Game Used Patch Card '#1/1' Sells for Record $1.29M

    Paul KasabianSenior ContributorMarch 7, 2021

    Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James dribbles during an NBA basketball game against the Brooklyn Nets Thursday, Feb. 18, 2021, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)
    Marcio Jose Sanchez/Associated Press

    A LeBron James-signed Logoman game-used patch card from his 2004-05 season sold at Goldin Auctions for $1,291,500:

    The starting bid was $100,000.

    As Goldin Auction noted, the card price was the most expensive featuring James from 2004 onward. The James card record is $1.8 million for a 2003-04 rookie patch card, per Darren Rovell of the Action Network. That item is also the ninth-most expensive sports card of all time.

    The Upper Deck "Ultimate Signatures Logos" card features James during his second NBA campaign, when he was a member of the Cleveland Cavaliers.

    James, who turned 20 years old that season, averaged an NBA-high 42.4 minutes per game, posting 27.2 points, 7.4 rebounds, 7.2 assists on average. He earned All-NBA second-team honors for his work.

    The Cavs went 42-40, a 25-win improvement from two years prior, but they just missed out on the playoffs.

    Per Goldin Auctions, the card has been given an "authentic" designation by PSA and an autograph grade of 10 by PSA/DNA.

    Goldin Auctions' description of the item reads as follows in part:

    "This abundantly appealing card bears LeBron's distinctive, blue ink signature, and additionally incorporates a bright Logoman jersey patch relic that was worn by James in game action. The superb card constitutes an eloquent, visual reminder of LeBron's NBA Rookie of the Year Award victory of the previous year, which was among the first of what has become a lengthy list of trophies and records.

    "Of course, the great player will continue to excel, and further cement his legacy among those of the game's all-time greats. A congratulatory statement on this singular commemorative's back asserts Upper Deck's warranty for the authenticity of the signature and genuineness of the relic component, and serves as the item's COA. The wholly unique, limited-edition piece is serial-numbered "1/1.'"

    James is now in his 18th NBA season and third with the Los Angeles Lakers.

    He is a four-time NBA champion, four-time NBA MVP, four-time NBA Finals MVP, 17-time All-Star and 13-time All-NBA First Team member.

