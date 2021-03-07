LeBron James Signed 'Exquisite Collection' Patch Rookie Card Sells for $1.5M

LeBron James Signed 'Exquisite Collection' Patch Rookie Card Sells for $1.5MMarch 7, 2021
One of the rarest LeBron James trading cards sold for an astounding $1.5 million on Saturday via Goldin Auctions.
The LeBron James signed patch rookie card from the Exquisite Collection is the first of its kind produced and is considered in near-mint condition. Here's how Goldin listed the item:
"Graded NM-MT+ 8.5 by BGS, with signature graded '10' by Beckett. A super-premium Rookie Card.
"The 16-time NBA All-Star has penned a vivid blue ink signature on the obverse of this fantastic collectible. Its cardfront presentation also incorporates an exceptional, James-worn jersey patch relic. A congratulatory statement on the card's back attests to the authenticity of the signature and genuineness of the patch component, and serves as Upper Deck's COA. The limited-edition piece is serial-numbered '32/99.'"
Bidding opened at $150,000 but quickly soared above that to $1,537,500 with 24 bids placed before the extended bidding period began. As James' career continues to produce storied results, his memorabilia follows closely behind.
