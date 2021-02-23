    White Sox's Yoan Moncada to Use His 'Desastre Personal' Song for Walk-Up Music

    Blake SchusterSenior Analyst IIFebruary 23, 2021

    Chicago White Sox's Yoan Moncada celebrates his two-run home run in the third inning of the team's baseball game against the Detroit Tigers in Detroit, Friday, Sept. 20, 2019. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
    Paul Sancya/Associated Press

    Portland Trail Blazers star Damian Lillard has some competition when it comes to elite athletes with music careers.

    Chicago White Sox third baseman Yoan Moncada told reporters Tuesday that he'll use the Latin pop song he recorded over the offseason as his new walk-up music. 

    The track, "Desastre Personal," is certainly a lively pick, but a packed baseball stadium cheering along to Moncada's song as he strolls to the plate for a White Sox team expected to contend for a World Series this year ups the ante a bit. 

    Moncada's single is available on streaming services, but the music video is worth a watch if only to see the infielder's dance moves. 

    Without question, more baseball players should write their own walk-up songs. Moncada is just ahead of the game. 

