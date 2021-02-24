Buying and Selling Latest NBA Trade Rumors

1 of 9

Elise Amendola/Associated Press

After getting off to an 11-8 start, the Boston Celtics have dropped seven of their last 11 games, including a blown 24-point lead against the New Orleans Pelicans on Sunday. Kemba Walker has looked shaky since returning from his knee injury, and general manager Danny Ainge admitted last week that the team was "obviously not good" at the moment.

Ainge told B/R's A. Sherrod Blakely that "he's having conversations like always this time of year," while an Eastern Conference executive said, "I can't see how Danny can keep them as they are and not make some kind of a change."

The Celtics have a pair of All-Stars in Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown, but they could use an upgrade in the frontcourt. Head coach Brad Stevens has been leaning on Daniel Theis and Tristan Thompson, but neither project to be difference-makers in the playoffs.

Ainge has a $28.5 million traded player exception at his disposal, but it's unclear whether the Celtics have the assets to land a big fish such as Nikola Vucevic or Kristaps Porzingis. The Ringer's Kevin O'Connor mentioned Chicago Bulls forward Thaddeus Young as a potential trade target, but he'd be more of a stopgap for a franchise with aspirations of San Antonio Spurs-esque sustained contention.

Given the clamoring for something to change, Ainge will likely make a move at the deadline. It's unclear whether that will materially change Boston's 2020-21 trajectory, though.

Verdict: Buying that a trade will occur, selling that it will be an upgrade.