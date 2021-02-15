Trade Packages and Landing Spots for Cavaliers Center Andre Drummond

0 of 5

Tony Dejak/Associated Press

Andre Drummond appears to have played his last game for the Cleveland Cavaliers. The two have "mutually decided" he'll sit until the Cavs can find a trade partner, per Cleveland.com's Chris Fedor.

After a strong start to the season, Drummond's future in Cleveland all but came to an end when the Cavaliers traded for 22-year-old center Jarrett Allen in mid-January.

"It hasn't been easy for him to go through this," a source close to Drummond told Fedor. "He's disappointed because he wasn't looking to move on."

Drummond was a key piece to fueling the Cavaliers' strong start to the season, averaging 19.3 points, 15.8 rebounds, 2.9 assists and 1.6 blocks in 32.2 minutes per game before Allen made his debut. Since Allen joined the team, the Cavs have gone just 5-11, including seven straight losses (six by 17 points or more). Drummond's production has taken a hit since Allen's debut as well, dropping to 15.8 points, 11.4 rebounds, 2.2 assists and 0.8 blocks in 25.8 minutes per game

The Cavs haven't spoken to Drummond about a buyout, according to Fedor. Both sides are working to "find the best trade partner."

Although Drummond is a two-time All-Star and four-time rebounding champion, the Cavaliers shouldn't expect much for him. They acquired him for a pair of expiring contracts and a 2023 second-round pick last year, and it'll be difficult for other teams to cobble together enough salary to match his $28.8 million expiring contract.

Drummond can still be an important piece to a championship team if he's willing to sacrifice his own shots, be a willing passer and focus on his defense and glass-cleaning skills. The following five teams would be particularly appealing landing spots.