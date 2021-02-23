Chiefs' Chris Jones: 'Hell Yeah' I'd Love to Play with J.J. Watt

Steve Sanders/Associated Press

The Kansas City Chiefs don't need to make many improvements to their roster after having reached back-to-back Super Bowls. But that didn't stop Chris Jones from entertaining the idea of lining up alongside J.J. Watt.

Jones discussed his respect for Watt on Sports Radio 810 WHB (via Pro Football Talk's Myles Simmons):

"[Watt] has been my favorite player throughout the league my whole career. He was the Aaron Donald before Aaron Donald — he was J.J. Watt, you know? So he's still my favorite player. Would I love to play with him if the opportunity presents itself? Hell yeah. But you never know how these things go. He's a free agent for the first time in his career. He might want to play with his brother or something, I don't know."

The Chiefs are projected to have the NFL's fourth-highest payroll in 2021, per Spotrac, and they've already committed $122.3 million in guaranteed money to Jones and Frank Clark.

B/R's Christopher Knox listed edge-rusher as one of Kansas City's biggest offseason needs, so adding a premier pass-rusher would solve a problem in the defense. Unless the five-time Pro Bowler is willing to take a team-friendly deal, the Chiefs may not factor too much in the Watt sweepstakes.

Having failed to get past the divisional round with the Texans, the allure of joining the AFC's strongest title contender might be tough to pass up nonetheless.