Michael Conforto Says Mets Contract Extension Talks Have Yet to Begin

John Minchillo/Associated Press

New York Mets outfielder Michael Conforto told reporters Tuesday that he has not yet opened contract extension talks with the team.

Conforto, 27, is set to become a free agent after the 2021 season. He'll make $12.5 million this year.

The outfielder said extension talks have been on his mind, but his primary focus has been on preparations for the 2021 season:

Conforto, 27, hit .322 last season with nine homers, 31 RBI and 40 runs in 52 games. Expanded to a full 162-game season, he was on pace for 28 homers and 96 RBI, which would have been his fourth straight season with at least 25 dingers and his second straight season with 90 or more RBI.

He's emerged as a key component of the Mets lineup, and another big season from Conforto will go a long way to getting the Mets back into the playoffs after an offseason that saw them make some big additions, including Francisco Lindor, Carlos Carrasco and James McCann.

A lineup featuring Lindor, McCann, Conforto, Pete Alonso, Jeff McNeil and Dom Smith should do work. And as long as it is halfway good, a loaded Mets rotation featuring Jacob deGrom, Carrasco, Marcus Stroman and eventually Noah Syndergaard will handle things from there.

Reliever Edwin Diaz also had a much-needed bounceback season in 2020 and is the favorite to handle the ninth innings for New York.

It's been an exciting offseason for the Mets, even if they missed on a few targets in free agency like starting pitcher Trevor Bauer and outfielder George Springer. The NL East is arguably the deepest one in baseball, so winning a divisional crown will be a tall task. But the Mets look likely to be in the running, and Conforto will play a big part in that pursuit.