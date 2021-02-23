    Michael Conforto Says Mets Contract Extension Talks Have Yet to Begin

    Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistFebruary 23, 2021

    New York Mets' Michael Conforto reacts after hitting an RBI single off Philadelphia Phillies starting pitcher Spencer Howard during the third inning of a baseball game, Saturday, Sept. 5, 2020, in New York. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)
    John Minchillo/Associated Press

    New York Mets outfielder Michael Conforto told reporters Tuesday that he has not yet opened contract extension talks with the team.

    Conforto, 27, is set to become a free agent after the 2021 season. He'll make $12.5 million this year.

    The outfielder said extension talks have been on his mind, but his primary focus has been on preparations for the 2021 season:

    Conforto, 27, hit .322 last season with nine homers, 31 RBI and 40 runs in 52 games. Expanded to a full 162-game season, he was on pace for 28 homers and 96 RBI, which would have been his fourth straight season with at least 25 dingers and his second straight season with 90 or more RBI. 

    He's emerged as a key component of the Mets lineup, and another big season from Conforto will go a long way to getting the Mets back into the playoffs after an offseason that saw them make some big additions, including Francisco Lindor, Carlos Carrasco and James McCann. 

    A lineup featuring Lindor, McCann, Conforto, Pete Alonso, Jeff McNeil and Dom Smith should do work. And as long as it is halfway good, a loaded Mets rotation featuring Jacob deGrom, Carrasco, Marcus Stroman and eventually Noah Syndergaard will handle things from there. 

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like

    Reliever Edwin Diaz also had a much-needed bounceback season in 2020 and is the favorite to handle the ninth innings for New York. 

    It's been an exciting offseason for the Mets, even if they missed on a few targets in free agency like starting pitcher Trevor Bauer and outfielder George Springer. The NL East is arguably the deepest one in baseball, so winning a divisional crown will be a tall task. But the Mets look likely to be in the running, and Conforto will play a big part in that pursuit. 

    Related

      Luis Rojas Reacts to deGrom Hitting 99MPH

      Luis Rojas Reacts to deGrom Hitting 99MPH
      New York Mets logo
      New York Mets

      Luis Rojas Reacts to deGrom Hitting 99MPH

      Yahoo
      via Yahoo

      Taijuan Walker Won't Wear No. 00

      Mets' pitcher says 'Mr. Met is double zero' and will switch to No. 99 this season

      Taijuan Walker Won't Wear No. 00
      New York Mets logo
      New York Mets

      Taijuan Walker Won't Wear No. 00

      Rob Goldberg
      via Bleacher Report

      Steve Cohen Is Back on Twitter After GameStop Debacle

      Steve Cohen Is Back on Twitter After GameStop Debacle
      New York Mets logo
      New York Mets

      Steve Cohen Is Back on Twitter After GameStop Debacle

      New York Post
      via New York Post

      JBJ Has 'A Couple' Contract Offers, J.D. Martinez Says

      JBJ Has 'A Couple' Contract Offers, J.D. Martinez Says
      MLB logo
      MLB

      JBJ Has 'A Couple' Contract Offers, J.D. Martinez Says

      Tim Daniels
      via Bleacher Report