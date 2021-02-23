Sasha Banks Says 'I'm at Vince McMahon's Level' While Discussing WWE Future

Photo credit: WWE.com.

During an appearance on Broken Skull Sessions with WWE Hall of Famer "Stone Cold" Steve Austin on Sunday, SmackDown Women's champion Sasha Banks expressed no shortage of self-confidence.

At the 1:25:30 mark of the interview on WWE Network, The Boss discussed her standing in WWE and her passion for the professional wrestling business.

Banks said she went from being a superfan to a businesswoman and added: "If I see myself where I wanna see myself, I'm at [WWE Chairman] Vince McMahon's level, and that's just that."

Sasha also said she has aspirations of being a WWE shareholder and remaining part of the company even after she is done wrestling by passing on knowledge to the next generation.

For now, Banks is arguably the biggest female star WWE has, and she is in the midst of the best run of her career.

In addition to being the reigning SmackDown Women's champion, Sasha is a former NXT Women's champion, five-time Raw Women's champion and two-time WWE Women's Tag Team champion.

She is involved in a friendly rivalry with 2021 women's Royal Rumble winner Bianca Belair, and all signs point to them facing off at WrestleMania 37 in April.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

If that match happens, there is a strong chance it could headline one of the two nights of WrestleMania 37, which would make it only the second women's match to ever serve as a WrestleMania main event.

Along with her success within WWE, Sasha appeared on the latest season on The Mandalorian on Disney+ as Koska Reeves, which went a long way toward giving her mainstream appeal as well.

Sasha's career is reaching new heights, her confidence is at an all-time high and there is seemingly no limit to what she can achieve both inside and outside the wrestling business.

Banks has made a habit of thanking McMahon on Twitter almost daily in recent months, but if she keeps performing at her current level, it may be McMahon who is giving thanks instead.

Listen to Ring Rust Radio for all of the hot wrestling topics. Catch the latest episode in the player below (warning: some language NSFW).