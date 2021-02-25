Building the Perfect College Football Defense in 2021

0 of 3

Associated Press

Elite offense has become the primary path to winning a national title, but a standout defense only bolsters a contender.

Six months from the beginning of the 2021 season, it's a good time to daydream. Using all returning players, how would you organize a defense that would best frustrate those elite offenses?

Building the perfect unit isn't solely about picking the most talented players. That's a factor! But our defense brings a balance of elite pass and run defense, not simply one or the other.

To run this star-packed defense, we're calling on former Cincinnati and current Notre Dame coordinator Marcus Freeman. The lineup features 13 players to account for multiple personnel groupings, as well as obvious passing situations.