Alvin Kamara Says Drew Brees 'Going to Take His Time' on Retirement Decision

Butch Dill/Associated Press

New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara isn't concerned that Drew Brees has yet to make an official decision about his NFL future.

Appearing on SiriusXM NASCAR Radio (h/t Sports Illustrated's John Hendrix), Kamara said Brees is "going to take his time and make the best decision for him."

The expectation since the season ended is that Brees will retire, though he has yet to comment on it.

Prior to New Orleans' playoff game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Jan. 17, Jay Glazer of Fox Sports reported that Brees was preparing to hang up his cleats.

"Tonight will be the last game he plays at the Superdome," Glazer said. "And whenever his last game is, if they lose tonight, if they lose next week, that will be the last game he plays in the NFL. Drew Brees will be done."

Saints head coach Sean Payton told Will Brinson of the Pick Six Podcast that aired Feb. 3 he was expecting an official announcement from Brees "in the next week or two."

Brees and the Saints renegotiated his contract to clear up nearly $24 million in cap space for 2021. NFL Network's Tom Pelissero added the 13-time Pro Bowler's new deal will pay him the league minimum and allows the Saints to "to carry him on the roster past June 1 and drastically reduce his 2021 cap hit presuming he retires."



Brees, 42, has played 20 seasons in the NFL between the Saints and San Diego Chargers. He has missed nine games combined over the past two years because of injuries but has remained an effective and efficient passer.

In 12 games last season, Brees completed 70.5 percent of his passes for 2,942 yards with 24 touchdowns and six interceptions.