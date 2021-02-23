Bradley Beal: Wizards 'Still Haven't Done a Damn Thing' Amid 5-Game Win Streak

Nick Wass/Associated Press

Washington Wizards guard Bradley Beal downplayed the team's five-game winning streak following Monday's 127-124 overtime victory over the Los Angeles Lakers.

According to Fred Katz of The Athletic, Beal said: "Different. It feels different. It feels different in a great way. ... At the same time, we still haven't done a damn thing."

By virtue of their winning streak, the Wizards have climbed out of the Eastern Conference basement and now sit in 13th place with an 11-17 record.

