    Bradley Beal: Wizards 'Still Haven't Done a Damn Thing' Amid 5-Game Win Streak

    Mike Chiari@mikechiariFeatured ColumnistFebruary 23, 2021

    Washington Wizards guard Bradley Beal (3) dribbles the ball during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Denver Nuggets, Wednesday, Feb. 17, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)
    Nick Wass/Associated Press

    Washington Wizards guard Bradley Beal downplayed the team's five-game winning streak following Monday's 127-124 overtime victory over the Los Angeles Lakers.

    According to Fred Katz of The Athletic, Beal said: "Different. It feels different. It feels different in a great way. ... At the same time, we still haven't done a damn thing."

    By virtue of their winning streak, the Wizards have climbed out of the Eastern Conference basement and now sit in 13th place with an 11-17 record.

                    

