    Texans Announce $500K Donation to Houston's Winter Storm Relief Fund

    Jenna CiccotelliAnalyst IFebruary 23, 2021

    The Houston Texans logo can be seen a midfield at NRG Stadium before an NFL football game against the Indianapolis Colts, Sunday, Dec. 6, 2020, in Houston. (AP Photo/Matt Patterson)
    Matt Patterson/Associated Press

    The Houston Texans and senior chair Janice McNair announced Monday they would donate $500,000 toward winter storm relief in the area.

    The Greater Houston/Harris County 2021 Winter Storm Relief Fund will provide grants to nonprofits in the area that help with a number of issues faced by people in the area, including plumbing and home repairs as well as temporary housing, a team announcement read.

    Historic low temperatures, snow and ice swept the state of Texas last week, leading to blackouts for more than 4 million people and resulting in at least 36 deaths

    Texans CEO Cal McNair was appointed by Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner to serve on the organization's advisory board. 

    "Houstonians continue to show time and again that when we act as one team, with a united mission, we can accomplish anything," Cal McNair said. "Helping our neighbors get back on their feet after this unprecedented winter storm is no exception." 

    The Texans are not the only area sports group getting involved in reviving the community. 

    Mavericks governor Mark Cuban and several of his players came together to donate $1.25 million to relief efforts in Dallas, while Houston Astros infielders Jose Altuve, Carlos Correa and their wives donated a total of $50,000 to provide meals for those affected.

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like
    Related

      Janice McNair, Texans donate $500,000 to winter storm relief efforts

      Janice McNair, Texans donate $500,000 to winter storm relief efforts
      Houston Texans logo
      Houston Texans

      Janice McNair, Texans donate $500,000 to winter storm relief efforts

      ProFootballTalk
      via ProFootballTalk

      Cowboys Hope to Sign Dak

      Dallas 'optimistic' it will sign franchise QB to multiyear deal by March 9 (ESPN)

      Cowboys Hope to Sign Dak
      NFL logo
      NFL

      Cowboys Hope to Sign Dak

      Joseph Zucker
      via Bleacher Report

      Mike Tomlin Has COVID-19

      Steelers HC announces he's had 'minimal symptoms' and is away from the team facility working virtually from his home

      Mike Tomlin Has COVID-19
      NFL logo
      NFL

      Mike Tomlin Has COVID-19

      Scott Polacek
      via Bleacher Report

      Texans Bringing Back Dontrell Hilliard

      Texans Bringing Back Dontrell Hilliard
      Houston Texans logo
      Houston Texans

      Texans Bringing Back Dontrell Hilliard

      ProFootballTalk
      via ProFootballTalk