Texans Announce $500K Donation to Houston's Winter Storm Relief Fund

The Houston Texans and senior chair Janice McNair announced Monday they would donate $500,000 toward winter storm relief in the area.

The Greater Houston/Harris County 2021 Winter Storm Relief Fund will provide grants to nonprofits in the area that help with a number of issues faced by people in the area, including plumbing and home repairs as well as temporary housing, a team announcement read.

Historic low temperatures, snow and ice swept the state of Texas last week, leading to blackouts for more than 4 million people and resulting in at least 36 deaths.

Texans CEO Cal McNair was appointed by Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner to serve on the organization's advisory board.

"Houstonians continue to show time and again that when we act as one team, with a united mission, we can accomplish anything," Cal McNair said. "Helping our neighbors get back on their feet after this unprecedented winter storm is no exception."

The Texans are not the only area sports group getting involved in reviving the community.

Mavericks governor Mark Cuban and several of his players came together to donate $1.25 million to relief efforts in Dallas, while Houston Astros infielders Jose Altuve, Carlos Correa and their wives donated a total of $50,000 to provide meals for those affected.