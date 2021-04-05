Kristaps Porzingis Out for Mavs vs. Jazz with Wrist Injury Diagnosed as Sprain

Tony Gutierrez/Associated Press

Dallas Mavericks center Kristaps Porzingis will miss Monday's game against the Utah Jazz with a sprained right wrist, head coach Rick Carlisle announced.

Per Brad Townsend of the Dallas Morning News, there is no timetable for his return but Carlisle added that the star would see a doctor Monday night.

Carlisle said Porzingis has been "dealing with [the injury] for a number of weeks."

The 25-year-old is averaging 20.2 points, 9.5 rebounds and 2.0 blocks per game, having appeared in 31 games for Dallas after missing time at the start of the season while continuing to recover from the knee injury that limited him in the NBA bubble.

When healthy, he has helped guide the Mavericks to a 27-21 record alongside the offensive power of Luka Doncic.

Porzingis missed the 2018-19 campaign with the New York Knicks due to a torn ACL before joining the Mavs, and the team will be hoping this latest injury is not as serious.

Maxi Kleber and Dorian Finney-Smith will have to fill the void in the frontcourt while the Latvian is sidelined, but with Willie Cauley-Stein also out (COVID-19 protocols), Dwight Powell and Tim Hardaway Jr. should see more minutes.