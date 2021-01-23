Mavs' Kristaps Porzingis Won't Play vs. Rockets for Knee Injury Maintenance

Ashley Landis/Associated Press

Dallas Mavericks star Kristaps Porzingis has been ruled out for Saturday's game against the Houston Rockets because of what the team is calling "knee maintenance," according to Eddie Sefko of Mavs.com.

The 25-year-old has played six games this season, averaging 20.3 points and 8.7 rebounds, as he returns from a knee injury he suffered in a postseason loss to the Los Angeles Clippers in the NBA bubble in Orlando, Florida.

Saturday's decision to hold the power forward out of action stems from Dallas' having to play five games in eight nights. Victor Oladipo, whom Houston recently acquired from the Indiana Pacers, will rest as well.

Porzingis missed the 2018-19 season while he recovered from his torn ACL, but he averaged 20.4 points on 42.7 percent shooting from the field, with 9.5 rebounds, 2.0 blocks and 1.8 assists per game, the following year.

Look for Willie Cauley-Stein, James Johnson and Boban Marjanovic to receive the bulk of Porzingis' minutes against the Rockets. Maxi Kleber and Dwight Powell would typically fill in for Porzingis, but both have also been ruled out for Saturday because of the league's health and safety protocols.