Stephen Curry Out for Warriors vs. Rockets with Tailbone Injury

Jeff Chiu/Associated Press

Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry suffered a tailbone contusion during his team's 108-94 road win against the Houston Rockets on Wednesday and did not return.

Curry suffered the injury after falling into the Rockets' bench area following a third-quarter three-point attempt. He exited with 18 points and eight assists in 30 minutes.

The 33-year-old has only missed two games this season. The first occurred on Feb. 20 through illness, but head coach Steve Kerr told reporters he "participated fully" in practice the next day. Curry then sat a March 4 matchup against the Phoenix Suns for rest.

One of the more durable players in the game, Curry has rebounded off of a lost season in which he made just five appearances before breaking his hand and has helped guide the Warriors to a 21-20 record this year.

His 29.3 points per game entering Wednesday ranked fourth-most in the league, and his 4.7 three-pointers per outing led the NBA.

In addition to his superb shooting, he was averaging 6.2 assists and 5.3 rebounds in 33.8 minutes per game, which has helped earn him his seventh All-Star selection.

If Curry is sidelined, we could see rookie point guard Nico Mannion, who started for the two-time NBA MVP during his last absence, get the cal once again.

The 20-year-old entered Wednesday averaging 4.3 points in 12.0 minutes per game through 10 outings with the Warriors, who play next on Friday at the Memphis Grizzlies.