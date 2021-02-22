    Victor Oladipo Suffered 'Slight Setback' in Injury Recovery, Rockets' Silas Says

    Jenna CiccotelliAnalyst IFebruary 22, 2021

    Houston Rockets guard Victor Oladipo (7) during an NBA basketball game against the Oklahoma City Thunder, Wednesday, Feb. 3, 2021, in Oklahoma City. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)
    Sue Ogrocki/Associated Press

    The Houston Rockets' Victor Oladipo has "had a slight setback" in his recovery from the foot and ankle injuries that have sidelined him since Feb. 11, head coach Stephen Silas told reporters Monday.

    Silas said Oladipo stepped on Rodions Kurucs' foot at practice Saturday and was "very limited" at Monday's shootaround.

    The Rockets were eyeing a Monday return for Oladipo, according to Kelly Iko of The Athletic.

         

    This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

