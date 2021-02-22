    DeMar DeRozan Out for Spurs vs. Thunder Because of Personal Reasons

    Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured ColumnistFebruary 22, 2021
    San Antonio Spurs forward DeMar DeRozan brings the ball up court against the Charlotte Hornets in the second half of an NBA basketball game in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Feb. 14, 2021. San Antonio won 122-110. (AP Photo/Nell Redmond)
    Nell Redmond/Associated Press

    The San Antonio Spurs will reportedly be without DeMar DeRozan for Wednesday's game against the Oklahoma City Thunder. 

    According to Tim Reynolds of the Associated Press, DeRozan will not play because of personal reasons. He is not the only member of the Spurs who will be sidelined for Wednesday's contest, as Rudy Gay, Keldon Johnson, Devin Vassell, Quinndary Weatherspoon and Derrick White will be sidelined because of the health and safety protocols.

    San Antonio has not played since Feb. 14 and had games against the Detroit Pistons, Cleveland Cavaliers, New York Knicks and Indiana Pacers postponed during the past week. The games were postponed after four Spurs players tested positive for COVID-19.

    The Spurs are 16-11, which is good enough for the No. 6 seed in the Western Conference. They were just 32-39 last season and missed the playoffs, snapping a streak of 22 consecutive postseason appearances.

    DeRozan is a primary reason for the team's surprising success.

    He leads the Spurs in scoring (19.8) and assists (6.9) per game and is also averaging 5.0 rebounds a night while shooting 48.8 percent from the field and 33.3 percent from three-point range. The four-time All-Star has been both a go-to option and a veteran leader for a team with plenty of young talent.

    San Antonio's next game following the one against OKC is Saturday against the New Orleans Pelicans.

