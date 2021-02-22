Luke McCaffrey, Christian's Brother, Will Transfer to Louisville from Nebraska

Nati Harnik/Associated Press

Former Nebraska quarterback Luke McCaffrey, the brother of Carolina Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey, will continue his collegiate career at Louisville, he announced Monday.

The youngest of the three McCaffrey brothers, Luke McCaffrey entered the transfer portal in January after appearing in seven of the Cornhuskers' eight games (making two starts) in 2020.

A redshirt freshman, he threw for 466 yards and a touchdown with six interceptions and rushed for 364 yards and three scores on 65 carries.

