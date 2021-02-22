    Luke McCaffrey, Christian's Brother, Will Transfer to Louisville from Nebraska

    Jenna CiccotelliAnalyst IFebruary 22, 2021

    Nebraska quarterback Luke McCaffrey (7) throws during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Minnesota in Lincoln, Neb., Saturday, Dec. 12, 2020. (AP Photo/Nati Harnik)
    Nati Harnik/Associated Press

    Former Nebraska quarterback Luke McCaffrey, the brother of Carolina Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey, will continue his collegiate career at Louisville, he announced Monday.

    The youngest of the three McCaffrey brothers, Luke McCaffrey entered the transfer portal in January after appearing in seven of the Cornhuskers' eight games (making two starts) in 2020.

    A redshirt freshman, he threw for 466 yards and a touchdown with six interceptions and rushed for 364 yards and three scores on 65 carries. 

         

    This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

    Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

    Related

      Louisville Lands Nebraska QB Transfer Luke McCaffrey

      Louisville Lands Nebraska QB Transfer Luke McCaffrey
      Louisville Cardinals Football logo
      Louisville Cardinals Football

      Louisville Lands Nebraska QB Transfer Luke McCaffrey

      Mike Rutherford
      via Card Chronicle

      Notre Dame Won't Be in EA Game

      ND AD Jack Swarbrick says school won't be in new EA CFB video game unless players benefit from it using their NIL

      Notre Dame Won't Be in EA Game
      College Football logo
      College Football

      Notre Dame Won't Be in EA Game

      Timothy Rapp
      via Bleacher Report

      OU WR Nearly Loses Eye

      Sooners holder/WR Spencer Jones nearly lost his left eye after getting into a fight in a bar bathroom (OU Daily)

      OU WR Nearly Loses Eye
      College Football logo
      College Football

      OU WR Nearly Loses Eye

      Timothy Rapp
      via Bleacher Report

      Duncan, Hudson Ranked Among Top Transfers in CFB

      Duncan, Hudson Ranked Among Top Transfers in CFB
      Louisville Cardinals Football logo
      Louisville Cardinals Football

      Duncan, Hudson Ranked Among Top Transfers in CFB

      Cardinal Authority
      via Cardinal Authority