Nebraska's Luke McCaffrey, Christian's Brother, Enters Transfer Portal

Nati Harnik/Associated Press

Nebraska quarterback Luke McCaffrey entered the NCAA transfer portal Tuesday, a decision the signal-caller said he had been struggling with "for weeks."

McCaffrey, the brother of Carolina Panthers star Christian McCaffrey, made seven appearances for the Cornhuskers in 2020. He threw for 466 yards and one touchdown with six interceptions while running for 364 yards and three scores.

Last week, Luke's older brother Dylan entered the transfer portal to lay the groundwork for his exit from Michigan.

The Littleton, Colorado, native isn't the only one potentially saying goodbye to Nebraska. According to the Omaha World-Herald's Sam McKewon, wide receiver Kade Warner and offensive lineman Will Farniok will transfer, too.

Sean Callahan of HuskerOnline explained how losing McCaffrey would be a big blow for head coach Scott Frost: "McCaffrey's departure puts Frost and the Huskers in a major bind going forward. NU currently has two remaining spots left to use for their 2021 recruiting class. It's assumed now that one will be used to find a transfer quarterback from either the FBS or JUCO ranks to provide depth at the position."

McCaffrey made two starts midway through last season, but he was benched ahead of the team's 26-20 loss to Iowa on Nov. 27. In the buildup to the game, Frost said McCaffrey was a long-term piece for the program.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

"There's no doubt in my mind Luke McCaffrey's the future around here, but right now to help us win, we've got to play the guy who gives us the best chance," he told reporters.

McCaffrey's transfer will likely lead to more scrutiny toward Frost, who has a 12-20 record in three seasons at the helm.

Coming out of high school, McCaffrey was a 4-star recruit and the No. 13 athlete in the 2019 class, per 247Sports' composite rankings. He had a rocky year as a redshirt freshman, but some FBS programs will likely feel a change of scenery could be beneficial.