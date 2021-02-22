MLBPA Calls out Mariners CEO Kevin Mather for 'Highly Disturbing' Comments

Ted S. Warren/Associated Press

The Major League Baseball Players' Association had harsh words for Seattle Mariners CEO Kevin Mather, who made a number of controversial and offensive comments about various players during a Rotary Club meeting in early February.

James Wagner of the New York Times shared the MLBPA statement:

Jeff Passan of ESPN broke down the various comments Mather made during the meeting:

"Mather disparaged a Japanese player [Hisashi Iwakuma] for not learning English, belittled a star prospect from the Dominican Republic [Julio Rodriguez] for his language skills and derided another top prospect [Jarred Kelenic] while admitting to manipulating his service time. He called his team's best pitcher [Marco Gonzales] 'very boring' and embellished the pitcher's actions in a clubhouse incident, told another falsehood about a well-respected veteran [Mitch Haniger] and complained that the franchise's best player over the past decade [Kyle Seager] was 'overpaid.'"

