    MLBPA Calls out Mariners CEO Kevin Mather for 'Highly Disturbing' Comments

    Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistFebruary 22, 2021
    Seattle Mariners president Kevin Mather stands on the field before a baseball game against the Toronto Blue Jays, Friday, Aug. 3, 2018, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)
    Ted S. Warren/Associated Press

    The Major League Baseball Players' Association had harsh words for Seattle Mariners CEO Kevin Mather, who made a number of controversial and offensive comments about various players during a Rotary Club meeting in early February. 

    James Wagner of the New York Times shared the MLBPA statement:

    Jeff Passan of ESPN broke down the various comments Mather made during the meeting:

    "Mather disparaged a Japanese player [Hisashi Iwakuma] for not learning English, belittled a star prospect from the Dominican Republic [Julio Rodriguez] for his language skills and derided another top prospect [Jarred Kelenic] while admitting to manipulating his service time. He called his team's best pitcher [Marco Gonzales] 'very boring' and embellished the pitcher's actions in a clubhouse incident, told another falsehood about a well-respected veteran [Mitch Haniger] and complained that the franchise's best player over the past decade [Kyle Seager] was 'overpaid.'"

                       

