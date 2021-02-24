Browns' Biggest Keys to Having Successful NFL Offseason

0 of 3

Kirk Irwin/Associated Press

The Browns face a pivotal NFL offseason in 2021 in unfamiliar territory.

Cleveland hasn't gone into an offseason off a playoff season since 2002, and the front office back then wasn't able to keep that streak going. With the emergence of the offense under Kevin Stefanski and many of the franchise's demons officially exorcised, there's hope for a fanbase that has been desperate for it.

This roster is already much better equipped to repeat the success of 2020 than the 2002 version. Baker Mayfield returns as a fourth-year starter at quarterback. The offensive line that was one of the best in football is pretty much intact, and the tandem of Nick Chubb and Kareem Hunt will return as well.

However, there are still holes that need to be filled and important decisions that will need to be made. From free agency to the draft, the Browns need to navigate this offseason in a way that not only puts them in a position to make another run at the playoffs this year but also has them as a contender over the next five years.

Cleveland has the resources to upgrade the roster. According to the latest estimates from Spotrac, it will go into the offseason with $27.6 million to spend and doesn't have any major free agents who should eat into that number.

The Browns also have further draft capital in an additional third- and fourth-round pick as well as all their own picks.

Here are some of the major objectives they'll need to complete to get the most out of the offseason.