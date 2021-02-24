Cowboys' Biggest Keys to Having Successful NFL Offseason

0 of 3

Michael Perez/Associated Press

Few teams should be happier to close the book on 2020 and head into 2021 with a fresh start. The Dallas Cowboys were among the most disappointing teams this season and will have the opportunity to regroup as the NFL heads into the offseason.

Some of Dallas's woes were self-inflicted. There are few excuses for the defense to be below-average for a second consecutive season. From poor coaching to disappointing performances from individual players, the Cowboys failed to get appreciably better on that side of the ball.

Some of the issues were just plain bad luck. Losing Dak Prescott for the season, the offensive line being forced to deal with multiple injuries and another injury to Andy Dalton threw a wrench in the offense getting any consistency.

So, while the Cowboys' season was disappointing, it's important to note that all is not lost. They are just a year removed from finishing one place behind the Eagles in the NFC East, and they are the odds-on favorite to win the NFC East, according to DraftKings Sportsbook.

They'll have to carefully navigate the offseason to keep that status. With some tough decisions to make and a shaky cap situation, there isn't a lot of room for error.