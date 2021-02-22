    Nets' James Harden Discusses Providing Food, Water for Houston Amid Texas Storms

    Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured ColumnistFebruary 22, 2021

    Brooklyn Nets guard James Harden looks up at the scoreboard as he comes out of the game during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Sacramento Kings in Sacramento, Calif., Monday, Feb. 15, 2021. The Nets won 136-125. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli)
    Rich Pedroncelli/Associated Press

    James Harden is no longer a member of the Houston Rockets, but he is doing what he can to help his old city.  

    Harden talked to reporters about his relief efforts while helping provide food and water to those in need following a week of winter storms.

    "I'm on calls literally every day, all day," he said while explaining he still sees the city as home.

    As Christina Maxouris of CNN noted, the winter storms led to "unprecedented devastation" in Texas. At least 26 people have died, millions of people have lost power and heat, COVID-19 relief efforts have been delayed and shuttered, pipes have burst and millions of people have suffered through water disruptions.

    Harden was a member of the Rockets from the 2012-13 campaign until they traded him to the Brooklyn Nets earlier this season. He won the league MVP and three scoring titles while making eight All-Star Games during his time in Houston.

    This is not the first time he has helped the city away from the court. 

    Following Hurricane Harvey, Harden donated more than $240,000 to renovate outdoor basketball courts, as well as another $1 million to help with hurricane relief. He also provided food to thousands of families struggling during the COVID-19 pandemic.

