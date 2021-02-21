2-Time World Series Champion Stan Williams Dies at 84

Ross D. Franklin/Associated Press

Former All-Star pitcher and 1959 World Series champion Stan Williams died Saturday morning at the age of 84.

Manny Randhawa of MLB.com reported the news, noting Williams died in his Nevada home. He was hospitalized on Feb. 11 because of a cardio-pulmonary illness.

The right-hander pitched for the Los Angeles Dodgers, New York Yankees, Cleveland, Minnesota Twins, St. Louis Cardinals and Boston Red Sox during a career that lasted from 1958 through 1972. He was a two-time All-Star and helped lead the Dodgers to that 1959 title as both a starting pitcher and reliever.

He pitched two scoreless innings in the Fall Classic victory over the Chicago White Sox.

Williams, who was known as the "Big Hurt" because of his tendency to throw inside fastballs and hit batters, finished his career with a 3.48 ERA, 1.29 WHIP and 1,305 strikeouts in 1,764.1 innings.

"They always talked about my dad being a mean headhunter. He put the uniform on and he changed immediately," Stan Jr. said, per the Associated Press (h/t ESPN). "Henry Aaron always said my dad was the toughest guy he faced."

After his retirement, Williams worked in a variety of roles, including pitching coach, scout and adviser, for the Red Sox, White Sox, Columbus Clippers, Yankees, Cincinnati Reds and Seattle Mariners.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

He was the pitching coach for the 1990 Reds, who won the World Series over the Oakland Athletics.

Williams is survived by his son, daughter, brother and three grandchildren, as well as his great grandchildren, nieces and nephews.