Best and Worst Booking Decisions from WWE Elimination Chamber 2021 Results

Credit: WWE.com

Sunday's Elimination Chamber proved to be more entertaining than the buildup that led to it, but as with any event, there were some questionable booking decisions.

After Lacey Evans announced her pregnancy on Raw, Asuka was left without an opponent for the PPV. Instead of booking a new match, WWE took the Raw women's champion off the show completely.

Keith Lee was unable to compete in his scheduled U.S. title match with Riddle and Bobby Lashley. John Morrison won a qualifying bout on the Kickoff to take his place but it was Riddle who ultimately left with the belt.

Roman Reigns defeated Daniel Bryan to retain the Universal Championship after The Yes Man endured a brutal Chamber match from start to finish.

After retaining the WWE title inside the Chamber, Drew McIntyre was decimated by Bobby Lashley before The Miz cashed in his Money in the Bank contract to win the belt.

Let's look at some of the best and worst booking decisions from Sunday's show.