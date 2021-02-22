Best and Worst Booking Decisions from WWE Elimination Chamber 2021 ResultsFebruary 22, 2021
Best and Worst Booking Decisions from WWE Elimination Chamber 2021 Results
Sunday's Elimination Chamber proved to be more entertaining than the buildup that led to it, but as with any event, there were some questionable booking decisions.
After Lacey Evans announced her pregnancy on Raw, Asuka was left without an opponent for the PPV. Instead of booking a new match, WWE took the Raw women's champion off the show completely.
Keith Lee was unable to compete in his scheduled U.S. title match with Riddle and Bobby Lashley. John Morrison won a qualifying bout on the Kickoff to take his place but it was Riddle who ultimately left with the belt.
Roman Reigns defeated Daniel Bryan to retain the Universal Championship after The Yes Man endured a brutal Chamber match from start to finish.
After retaining the WWE title inside the Chamber, Drew McIntyre was decimated by Bobby Lashley before The Miz cashed in his Money in the Bank contract to win the belt.
Let's look at some of the best and worst booking decisions from Sunday's show.
Worst: Keeping Asuka off the Show
When Lee went down with an injury, WWE rushed to fill his spot when Riddle and Lashley easily could have had a singles bout. When Evans had to bow out almost a week before the event, WWE made no effort to find a replacement.
This is just another in a long list of signs that WWE does not see Asuka as a big star. She has held the Raw women's title since SummerSlam but it has never felt like WWE embraced her as champion.
She was overshadowed by Charlotte during their reigns as women's tag champs and she hasn't had a meaningful singles feud since her program with Alexa Bliss came to an end.
WWE either needs to take her seriously or give the title to somebody else management is willing to push. The Raw women's division has fallen off quite a bit over the past year but the talent exists to turn it around. It will just take some time and a few good storylines to make people care again.
Worst: Riddle Wins U.S. Title
Riddle winning the U.S. title is not the worst thing in the world but unless WWE is about to insert Lashley into the WWE title picture, taking the United States Championship off of him feels like a mistake.
Lee winning would have been a better result because he could have a fun feud with Lashley for the title leading to a match at WrestleMania. Riddle and Lashley have already fought so many times that continuing their feud seems pointless.
Morrison would have been an interesting choice to win because it would have meant he and The Miz would hold both singles titles on Raw, giving them more to brag about than ever before.
Riddle will be a fine champion who has some great matches against the likes of Mustafa Ali, Ricochet and others, but almost any other outcome to Sunday's match would have been more satisfying when considering future storylines.
Best: Edge Chooses Roman Reigns
After Reigns did exactly what we all knew he would do and retained the Universal Championship, Edge showed up out of nowhere and delivered a massive Spear to send a message to the champ. He is coming for the title at WrestleMania.
Whether it was The Miz or McIntyre, Edge going after the WWE title just wouldn't have been as interesting as seeing him feud with Reigns.
The Rated-R Superstar is a legend looking for another shot at glory after making a miraculous return from retirement. Reigns is a heel at the top of his game and the most dominant he has ever been. This is the kind of matchup WrestleMania was made for.
Spear vs. Spear. Tribal Chief vs. Ultimate Opportunist. These are two men who know how to make a big match special and when they collide at WrestleMania, they could easily steal the show.
Best: Drew McIntyre and Daniel Bryan Win Elimination Chamber Matches
Both Elimination Chamber matches lived up to expectations. Bryan fighting from being one of the first two until the very end and almost winning the universal title was a fun journey.
The Yes Man is still one of the top performers in the industry and he is able to make anybody look good when he puts them over. His showing inside the Chamber should be a reminder that he can wrestle most of the roster under the table with his eyes closed.
McIntyre coming out on top was also the right call, especially since The Miz was cashing in his briefcase to win the belt. Had somebody else won, The Miz beating them a minute later would have created a mixed response to the finish.
This could be the start of a feud between Lashley and McIntyre but The Scottish Warrior is definitely going to want a rematch for the WWE title.
MVP and The Miz were shown scheming backstage earlier in the show. Perhaps The A-Lister promised to give Lashley the first shot at his WWE title. Monday's show will provide some answers and give us some idea of who will be fighting for the title at Fastlane and WrestleMania 37.
Best: The Miz Wins WWE Title
The Miz is a polarizing figure among wrestling fans. Some admire his hard work and determination while others find him annoying and uninteresting.
Regardless of how you feel about his in-ring ability, it would be hard for anyone to deny how hard The Miz works in and out of the ring to represent the company to the best of his ability.
Not only is he a top-notch ambassador but he is also one of the best heels on the mic. He can be hilarious or serious depending on the situation and he is always believable in his delivery.
Winning the WWE title feels like both a reward for his years of devotion and a way to mix up the WWE title scene after McIntyre ruled most of 2020 and the early part of 2021.
What did you think of Elimination Chamber? Would you have booked anything differently?