Odds for CBB Bubble Teams Making the 2021 Men's NCAA Tournament Entering March

0 of 9

Julio Cortez/Associated Press

March is rapidly approaching, which means bubbles will burst and brackets will be busted.

It's been a strange men's college basketball season with stops and starts due to the coronavirus pandemic. Several teams have had games postponed and lost players to more than just injuries and academics. Duke even went as far as taking a mental health break.

It's not surprising some teams are struggling; what's surprising is which teams are struggling.

Some perennial contenders have been disappointing. Kentucky and Michigan State will likely sit out this year's edition of the Big Dance. Duke and North Carolina are in danger of missing out, as well.

As of today, the NCAA tournament field would likely include Duke and North Carolina, but they still have more work to do. They're on the bubble, so let's take a look at them and a few other similarly positioned teams in more depth.

Using odds from TeamRankings.com, we've ranked nine bubble teams from the worst odds of making the 2021 NCAA tournament to the best. These odds use computer simulations and take into account the remaining regular-season games, conference tournament scenarios and NCAA selection and seeding factors.