WWE Elimination Chamber 2021 Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights

0 of 1

Credit: WWE.com

The Royal Rumble begins the Road to WrestleMania every year but before we get to The Show of Shows, we make a pitstop at Elimination Chamber.

The event was headlined by two Chamber matches: one for Raw and one for SmackDown. While the Raw match included Drew McIntyre defending the WWE title, the blue brand's bout only gave the winner a shot at Roman Reigns' Universal Championship.

After revealing she was pregnant on Monday's Raw, Lacey Evans dropped out of her match with Asuka. WWE didn't name a replacement and finally removed the contest from the PPV page on WWE.com Sunday morning.

We also saw Bobby Lashley defend the U.S. Championship, and the women's tag titles were on the line when Shayna Baszler and Nia Jax defended them against Sasha Banks and Bianca Belair.

Let's take a look at everything that happened at this year's Elimination Chamber pay-per-view.

Live updates will begin after the Kickoff special. Refresh this page throughout the show for results.