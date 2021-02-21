WWE Elimination Chamber 2021 Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and HighlightsFebruary 21, 2021
WWE Elimination Chamber 2021 Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights
The Royal Rumble begins the Road to WrestleMania every year but before we get to The Show of Shows, we make a pitstop at Elimination Chamber.
The event was headlined by two Chamber matches: one for Raw and one for SmackDown. While the Raw match included Drew McIntyre defending the WWE title, the blue brand's bout only gave the winner a shot at Roman Reigns' Universal Championship.
After revealing she was pregnant on Monday's Raw, Lacey Evans dropped out of her match with Asuka. WWE didn't name a replacement and finally removed the contest from the PPV page on WWE.com Sunday morning.
We also saw Bobby Lashley defend the U.S. Championship, and the women's tag titles were on the line when Shayna Baszler and Nia Jax defended them against Sasha Banks and Bianca Belair.
Let's take a look at everything that happened at this year's Elimination Chamber pay-per-view.
Live updates will begin after the Kickoff special. Refresh this page throughout the show for results.
Mustafa Ali vs. John Morrison vs. Ricochet vs. Elias
WWE announced Keith Lee was unable to compete due to an injury, so he was replaced in the U.S. title match by the winner of this Fatal 4-Way with Mustafa Ali, Ricochet, Elias and John Morrison.
Ricochet nailed Ali with a dropkick as soon as the match started. Morrison and Elias formed a union but Ricochet was able to send both men out of the ring. Ali prevented him from jumping out onto them with a rollup for a two-count.
Elias used his size advantage to momentarily control all three opponents before all four men were involved in a neckbreaker spot that led to Ali getting a near-fall.
Elias came close to winning with a chokeslam but when he tried to hit Ricochet with a powerbomb, Morrison took him out with a springboard kick to the face. Ricochet started to build up a head of steam as he took out Ali and Elias at the same time.
While Retribution was busy taking out Ricochet at ringside, Morrison took advantage and rolled up Elias for the win.
Grade: B+
Analysis
For a match that ended up being added at the last second due to Lee's injury, this ended up being one of the best things we could have hoped for in this situation.
This was a fun, fast-paced Fatal 4-Way that saw everyone involved have a few chances to show off what makes them special. Nobody felt overshadowed or left out, which is a hard thing to do in this kind of bout.
Morrison winning was a nice surprise. He has been playing second fiddle to The Miz for months and it will be great to see him have a chance to fight for a title on his own.