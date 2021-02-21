Braves Rumors: Jake Lamb to Sign Contract, Made All-Star Team with A's in 2017

Ashley Landis/Associated Press

The Atlanta Braves reportedly reached a contract agreement with free-agent infielder Jake Lamb on Sunday.

Jon Heyman of MLB Network reported the deal is pending a physical.

Lamb, 30, split the 2020 season with the Arizona Diamondbacks and Oakland Athletics. He hit .193/.283/.352 with three home runs and 10 runs batted in during the COVID-shortened campaign. The 2017 All-Star spent his first six-plus MLB seasons in Arizona.

With the Braves set at first and third base, Lamb will likely platoon in when needed on off days and work in as a designated hitter against AL clubs. He could be a failsafe in case Austin Riley struggles at third base, but the Braves would undoubtedly prefer to see what they can get out of the 23-year-old prospect.

After flashing power in the 2016 and 2017 seasons with the Diamondbacks, Lamb has struggled with a combination of injuries and ineffectiveness. He's hit only 15 home runs in a 163-game sample from 2018 to 2020.

However, given the relative scraps remaining on the free-agent market, getting someone with pop who can comfortably play two infield positions should help the Braves this season.