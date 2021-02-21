    Draymond Green 'Crossed the Line' in Warriors' Loss to Hornets, Says Steve Kerr

    Rob Goldberg@TheRobGoldbergFeatured ColumnistFebruary 21, 2021

    Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green talks with official Tony Brown (6) during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Orlando Magic, Friday, Feb. 19, 2021, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)
    Phelan M. Ebenhack/Associated Press

    Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr did not hold back in criticizing Draymond Green after the forward might have cost the team a win Saturday night.

    "He crossed the line," Kerr said of Green. "That's the main thing. We love his passion and his energy. We would not be the team we are without him, but that doesn't give him license to cross that line, and he knows that."

    Green was assessed two technical fouls in the final seconds of his team's 102-100 loss to the Charlotte Hornets after complaining about Gordon Hayward being granted a timeout following a jump ball:

    The Warriors led 100-98 with 9.3 seconds remaining, but Terry Rozier made his two free throws after the technicals and then hit the game-winner as time expired.

    While Green is no stranger to technical fouls—he now has seven on the season and 99 in his career—the latest incident had a direct impact on the result of the game.

    He finished the game 2-of-7 from the field with five points, seven rebounds, three assists and two blocks in 32 minutes. For the season, he's averaging just 5.2 points, 5.7 rebounds and 8.1 assists on 35.9 percent shooting in 29.2 minutes per game.

    The Warriors fell to 16-15 and are eighth in the Western Conference, while the Hornets improved to 14-15 and are seventh in the East.

