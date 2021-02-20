    Warriors' Draymond Green Ejected vs. Hornets After Receiving Double Technical

    Blake SchusterSenior Analyst IIFebruary 21, 2021
    Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green (23) and Charlotte Hornets center Cody Zeller battle for a loose ball during the second half of an NBA basketball game on Saturday, Feb. 20, 2021, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Chris Carlson)
    Chris Carlson/Associated Press

    Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green was assessed a double-technical foul and ejected in the final seconds of a wild victory by the Charlotte Hornets on Saturday night.

    With 13.3 seconds to play, Green dove for a loose jump ball, colliding with Charlotte's Gordon Hayward in the process as Hayward managed to call timeout. The referees called the foul almost immediately, sending the Hornets to line for two free throws and the ball while trailing, 100-98. 

    An apoplectic Green marched back to the locker room as Terry Rozier sank both free throws with 9.3 seconds remaining. 

    Charlotte put the ball right back into the hands of Rozier on the following possession, letting the veteran guard create for himself before draining a 20-foot pull-up for the win. 

    It was a miserable way for the Warriors to lose their second consecutive game and one that will have many curious as to the decision by the referees to eject Green. 

