LeBron James Is a 'Maestro in How to Control a Game,' Heat's Erik Spoelstra Says

Miami Heat head coach Erik Spoelstra understands the abilities of LeBron James as well as anyone in the NBA.

The two reached four straight NBA Finals together when James teamed up with Dwyane Wade and Chris Bosh in Miami, winning back-to-back titles in the process. As the Los Angeles Lakers prepare to host the Heat at Staples Center on Saturday in prime time, Spoelstra couldn't help but praise James' ability to dictate everything that happens on the floor.

"He's set the bar for the entire league; we're all faced with this exhilarating challenge, which is how to conquer one of his teams," Spoelstra told reporters pregame. "He's just a maestro in how to control a game. It's a matter of grappling for control ... He's just a brilliant mind."

James is firmly near the top of the MVP conversation again this season—his 18th in the NBA—and he's arguably as dominant as ever. Despite a historically short offseason, and a major target on the Lakers' backs as the reigning champions, James is averaging 25.9 points, 8.2 rebounds and 7.9 assists per game while averaging a career-high 2.5 three-pointers per game.

Lately he's had to do that without the other half of his dynamic duo in Los Angeles: Anthony Davis.

As Davis rehabs an Achilles injury, James has pulled off back-to-back performances with at least 30 points and seven assists. His ability to understand the game and his opponents at an elite level, as Spoelstra noted, is just one of the unseen tools the Lakers' star can rely on.

It's also why Spoelstra mentioned Saturday as a litmus test for his Heat team that's struggling to bounce back after winning the Eastern Conference last year. Miami is 12-17 overall this year and has shown problems with consistency. A four-game win streak in early February was followed by a three-game losing streak. After defeating the Sacramento Kings on Thursday, a win against the Lakers would show the Heat still have the ability to hang with some of the top teams in the NBA.

They'll just have to find a way to make sure James doesn't dictate the game for all 48 minutes.