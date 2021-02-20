Shane Bieber Reports to Cleveland Spring Training After COVID-19 Recovery

David Dermer/Associated Press

Reigning American League Cy Young winner Shane Bieber reported to Cleveland's spring training Saturday.

Per the Associated Press, Bieber took part in on-field drills at Cleveland's spring training complex in Goodyear, Arizona.

Cleveland president of baseball operations Chris Antonetti told reporters Thursday that Bieber's arrival was delayed after he tested positive for COVID-19.

Antonetti noted Bieber had "very, very mild symptoms" and the team was expecting him to arrive in camp in a few days.

A fourth-round draft pick by Cleveland in 2016, Bieber has emerged as one of the best pitchers in baseball since making his big league debut in May 2018. The 25-year-old led the AL with three complete games and two shutouts in 2019.

Bieber took his game to another level in the shortened 2020 season. He led MLB with a 1.63 ERA and 122 strikeouts in 77.1 innings to win the AL Cy Young award and finish fourth in AL MVP voting.

Cleveland will be counting on Bieber if it wants to make the postseason in 2021. The team traded star shortstop Francisco Lindor and Bieber's fellow pitcher Carlos Carrasco to the New York Mets during the offseason.

Cleveland will have its first full-squad workout Monday. Its first spring training game will be against the Cincinnati Reds on Feb. 28.