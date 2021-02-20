Jazz PG Mike Conley: It 'Would Be Tough' to Not Be Named 2021 NBA All-Star

Rick Bowmer/Associated Press

In the midst of arguably the best season of his career, Utah Jazz guard Mike Conley is hoping to make the All-Star team for the first time.

Speaking to reporters after Friday's 116-112 loss to the Los Angeles Clippers, Conley said it "would be tough" not to be included in this year's All-Star Game.

Now in his 14th NBA season, Conley is generally regarded as the best player who has never made the All-Star team. He's spoken about his disappointment with being left off the roster in previous years.

"You know my story," Conley told reporters in February 2019. "I want to be an All-Star and never had the opportunity. There's no animosity toward it or anything. I still enjoy everything that the NBA does, genuinely, with the All-Star weekend."

One of the biggest problems for Conley in his quest to make the team is the depth of competition among Western Conference guards. Stephen Curry and Luka Doncic are the starters for this year's All-Star squad. He's also competing against teammate Donovan Mitchell, Damian Lillard and Devin Booker, among others.

Conley didn't even finish among the top-10 vote-getters in the Western Conference backcourt. His performance for a Jazz team that has the league's best record (24-6) certainly warrants inclusion on the All-Star team.

In 24 starts, Conley is averaging 16.5 points with a career-high 41.0 three-point percentage and 5.6 assists per game.