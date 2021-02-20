WWE SmackDown Ratings Increase with Edge Appearance, Elimination Chamber Hype

Photo credit: WWE.com.

Ratings were up for Friday night's episode of WWE SmackDown, which was the go-home show prior to Sunday's Elimination Chamber pay-per-view.

According to Showbuzz Daily, SmackDown averaged 2.07 million viewers during its two-hour broadcast on Fox, which was up from last week's 1.884 million in the overnight ratings. SmackDown also scored a 0.5 rating in the 19-49-year-old demographic this week, which was tied for No. 2 on the night.

Edge played a significant role in Friday's show, as he opened with a promo about his impending decision on who to face at WrestleMania 37 after winning the 2021 men's Royal Rumble match.

Universal champion Roman Reigns interrupted Edge and once again expressed his belief that Edge was disrespecting him by not choosing him as his opponent and acknowledging him as the main event of WrestleMania.

The main event of SmackDown saw all six SmackDown Elimination Chamber competitors wrestle, with Kevin Owens, Daniel Bryan and Cesaro teaming against Jey Uso, Sami Zayn and King Corbin.

Owens, Bryan and Cesaro won the match, but chaos ensued afterward with everyone hitting their finishing moves on each other. Edge, who was on commentary, got into the fray, but SmackDown ended with Reigns hitting Edge with a spear.

SmackDown also saw Shinsuke Nakamura beat Apollo Crews, only for Crews to snap and attack both Nakamura and intercontinental champion Big E after the match. Crews dropped the steel steps onto Big E, which led to E being taken off on a stretcher.

Additionally, Sasha Banks, Bianca Belair and Reginald beat Nia Jax, Shayna Baszler and Bayley, leading to a WWE Women's Tag Team Championships match at Elimination Chamber with Banks and Belair challenging Jax and Baszler.

Other happenings on SmackDown included Natalya and Tamina beating The Riott Squad in a tag team match and Rey and Dominik Mysterio beating Otis and Chad Gable by disqualification, only for Otis to turn heel after the match by splashing Rey.

