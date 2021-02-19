Joel Embiid's Career-High 50 Points Power 76ers Past Zach LaVine, Bulls

Matt Slocum/Associated Press

Joel Embiid's MVP case surged Friday when he posted his first career 50-point performance in the Philadelphia 76ers' 112-105 victory over the Chicago Bulls at the Wells Fargo Center.

The big man added 17 rebounds and five assists, becoming the first Philadelphia player to notch a 50-15-5 outing since Wilt Chamberlain in 1968, per StatMuse. Embiid's four blocks and two steals proved to be an added bonus on an epic evening.

With point guard Ben Simmons unavailable, the franchise center lived up to his billing and scored nearly half of Philadelphia's points on 17-of-26 shooting from the field.

Zach LaVine countered with 30 points, but Embiid helped bury the Bulls in the final minute.

