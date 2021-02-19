    Joel Embiid's Career-High 50 Points Power 76ers Past Zach LaVine, Bulls

    Blake Schuster
February 20, 2021

    Philadelphia 76ers' Joel Embiid reacts after a basket during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Chicago Bulls, Friday, Feb. 19, 2021, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
    Matt Slocum/Associated Press

    Joel Embiid's MVP case surged Friday when he posted his first career 50-point performance in the Philadelphia 76ers' 112-105 victory over the Chicago Bulls at the Wells Fargo Center. 

    The big man added 17 rebounds and five assists, becoming the first Philadelphia player to notch a 50-15-5 outing since Wilt Chamberlain in 1968, per StatMuse. Embiid's four blocks and two steals proved to be an added bonus on an epic evening. 

    With point guard Ben Simmons unavailable, the franchise center lived up to his billing and scored nearly half of Philadelphia's points on 17-of-26 shooting from the field. 

    Zach LaVine countered with 30 points, but Embiid helped bury the Bulls in the final minute. 

                                                                         

    This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available. 

