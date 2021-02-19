Carson Wentz Thanks Eagles, Fans in IG Post: 'It Has Been an Amazing Journey'

Derik Hamilton/Associated Press

Former Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz on Friday posted a farewell message on Instagram to the city and team that helped make his pro dreams come true.

A day after the Indianapolis Colts agreed to acquire the 2016 No. 2 pick for a third-rounder in 2021 and a conditional second-rounder in 2022, Wentz thanked the organization and its fans for welcoming him to Philadelphia and the journey they went on.

"More than anything, I will miss my teammates," Wentz wrote. "Thank you. I appreciate every one of you and will never forget the relationships and memories made over the years. So many lifelong relationships have been formed in that locker room."

Wentz was the first quarterback the Eagles drafted in the first round since Donovan McNabb in 1999. For two years, he looked the part of a franchise signal-caller.

The North Dakota State product passed for 3,782 yards as a rookie with 16 touchdowns and 14 interceptions. He looked even better during his sophomore season, as he cut down on his mistakes, tossing 33 touchdowns with just seven picks.

It appeared to be the start of a fruitful relationship, and Philadelphia doubled down ahead of the 2019 season by signing Wentz to a four-year, $128 million extension. Too much of that deal was based on what Wentz had already done, however, and with the quarterback just one year removed from surgery to repair a torn ACL, it was a gamble—one that didn't pay off.

Now with Jalen Hurts ready to supplant Wentz as Philly's franchise starter behind center, Wentz can look to rebuild his career with Indianapolis.

That likely didn't make it easier to say goodbye to the city he called home for the last five years.

"On the field, we brought the Lombardi trophy home to Philly and hopefully brought a lot of joy to the city over the years," Wentz wrote. "... It was an honor to play in a city whose passion and love for their football team is unrivaled.

In thanking the organization, Wentz wrote, "It has been an amazing journey and I wish you all the best."