    Dr. Anthony Fauci: 'Pretty Good Chance' Fans Can Return for 2021 MLB Season

    Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistFebruary 19, 2021

    Cutouts are shown seated at Dodger Stadium during Game 4 of a baseball American League Division Series between the Oakland Athletics and the Houston Astros in Los Angeles, Thursday, Oct. 8, 2020. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)
    Marcio Jose Sanchez/Associated Press

    Dr. Anthony Fauci is optimistic Major League Baseball will be able to safely host fans during games this season. 

    Appearing on ESPN's Baseball Tonight podcast with Buster Olney (h/t ESPN.com), Fauci believes there's a "pretty good chance" of getting fans back into the ballpark. 

    He also expressed hope for a "full season," though he did caution that fans in the stands would "maybe not (be) right next to each other" at least early in the year while the COVID-19 vaccine is still in the early stages of being rolled out. 

    As for when full-stadium attendance might be allowed, Fauci was unable to offer a specific date or timeline. The chief medical advisor to President Joe Biden noted that would likely require, as ESPN wrote, "75-80 percent of the population being vaccinated with the rate of infection staying very low."

    Several teams did permit a small number of fans at games during the regular season last year. MLB moved both league championship series and the World Series to single locations in order to reduce travel and accommodate fans. 

    Some clubs have already announced plans to have limited fan attendance at spring training games. Teams will work in coordination with their city's health departments to formulate a plan for fans at games during the regular season. 

    The reigning American League champion Tampa Bay Rays announced last month their plan to host 7,000 fans per game at Tropicana Field.

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like

    The 2021 MLB regular season is scheduled to begin April 1. 

    Related

      Tatis Owes $30M to Investment Fund

      Padres star owes millions from his $340M payday after making deal with investment fund as 18-year-old

      Tatis Owes $30M to Investment Fund
      MLB logo
      MLB

      Tatis Owes $30M to Investment Fund

      Adam Wells
      via Bleacher Report

      Updated MLB Power Rankings 📊

      Where every team stands at the start of spring training ➡️

      Updated MLB Power Rankings 📊
      MLB logo
      MLB

      Updated MLB Power Rankings 📊

      Joel Reuter
      via Bleacher Report

      Report: Kris Bryant Trade Talks Done

      Mets and Cubs’ talks about former MVP never got ‘past first inning’ and don’t appear to be ongoing

      Report: Kris Bryant Trade Talks Done
      MLB logo
      MLB

      Report: Kris Bryant Trade Talks Done

      Tim Daniels
      via Bleacher Report

      MLB Reports 13 Positive COVID Results During Intake Testing

      MLB Reports 13 Positive COVID Results During Intake Testing
      MLB logo
      MLB

      MLB Reports 13 Positive COVID Results During Intake Testing

      Paul Kasabian
      via Bleacher Report