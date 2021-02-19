Dr. Anthony Fauci: 'Pretty Good Chance' Fans Can Return for 2021 MLB Season

Marcio Jose Sanchez/Associated Press

Dr. Anthony Fauci is optimistic Major League Baseball will be able to safely host fans during games this season.

Appearing on ESPN's Baseball Tonight podcast with Buster Olney (h/t ESPN.com), Fauci believes there's a "pretty good chance" of getting fans back into the ballpark.

He also expressed hope for a "full season," though he did caution that fans in the stands would "maybe not (be) right next to each other" at least early in the year while the COVID-19 vaccine is still in the early stages of being rolled out.

As for when full-stadium attendance might be allowed, Fauci was unable to offer a specific date or timeline. The chief medical advisor to President Joe Biden noted that would likely require, as ESPN wrote, "75-80 percent of the population being vaccinated with the rate of infection staying very low."

Several teams did permit a small number of fans at games during the regular season last year. MLB moved both league championship series and the World Series to single locations in order to reduce travel and accommodate fans.

Some clubs have already announced plans to have limited fan attendance at spring training games. Teams will work in coordination with their city's health departments to formulate a plan for fans at games during the regular season.

The reigning American League champion Tampa Bay Rays announced last month their plan to host 7,000 fans per game at Tropicana Field.

The 2021 MLB regular season is scheduled to begin April 1.