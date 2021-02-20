    Kawhi Leonard's 29 Points Help Clippers Snap Jazz's 9-Game Winning Streak

    Paul KasabianSenior ContributorFebruary 20, 2021

    Los Angeles Clippers forward Kawhi Leonard, left, is defended by Utah Jazz forward Royce O'Neale during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Los Angeles, Friday, Feb. 19, 2021. (AP Photo/Kelvin Kuo)
    Kelvin Kuo/Associated Press

    The Los Angeles Clippers put an end to the Utah Jazz's nine-game winning streak by defeating the team with the NBA's best record 116-112 at Staples Center on Friday.

    Clippers forward Kawhi Leonard scored a team-high 29 points, and reserves Lou Williams (19 points) and Marcus Morris Sr. (17) combined for 36 more off the bench.

    Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell, whose first points came with 7:12 left in the second quarter, finished with a team-high 35 after scoring 29 in the second half.

    L.A. led by as many as 15 in the first half, but the Jazz fought back and took a four-point lead off back-to-back three-pointers from Bojan Bogdanovic and Mitchell in the third.

    However, Leonard scored 10 points in the final five minutes of the third to give L.A. a 79-75 lead into the fourth, and the Clippers used a 13-2 run in the fourth to pull away late after a pair of three-pointers from Patrick Beverley.

    Mitchell scored 10 points in the final 1:23 to keep the Jazz alive, but the Clippers hit enough free throws down the stretch to seal the win.

    The 22-9 Clippers have won five of their last six, with the lone exception a 114-96 loss to Utah on Wednesday. The Jazz still own the league's best record at 24-6 and have won 20 of their past 22 games.

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like

                 

    Notable Performances

    Jazz G Donovan Mitchell: 35 points, 5 assists, 3 steals

    Jazz C Rudy Gobert: 8 points, 15 rebounds, 3 blocks

    Jazz F Bojan Bogdanovic: 23 points

    Jazz G Jordan Clarkson: 19 points, 2 steals

    Clippers F Kawhi Leonard: 29 points, 5 rebounds, 4 assists

    Clippers F Paul George: 15 points, 6 rebounds, 5 assists

    Clippers G Lou Williams: 19 points

    Clippers F Marcus Morris Sr.: 17 points, 7 rebounds

                 

    What's Next?

    L.A. will stay in town to host the Brooklyn Nets on Sunday at 8 p.m. ET. Utah will return home to host the Charlotte Hornets on Monday at 9 p.m. in Salt Lake City's Vivint Arena.

              

    This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

    Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

    Related

      Embiid's Career-High 50 Points Power 76ers Past LaVine, Bulls

      Embiid's Career-High 50 Points Power 76ers Past LaVine, Bulls
      NBA logo
      NBA

      Embiid's Career-High 50 Points Power 76ers Past LaVine, Bulls

      Blake Schuster
      via Bleacher Report

      Jamal Murray Drops Career-High 50 Points in Nuggets' Win

      Jamal Murray Drops Career-High 50 Points in Nuggets' Win
      NBA logo
      NBA

      Jamal Murray Drops Career-High 50 Points in Nuggets' Win

      Paul Kasabian
      via Bleacher Report

      Latest NBA Draft Rumors 👂

      📈 Early scout takes on Jalen Green 👀 Bouknight rising up draft boards 📲 @Jonwass has latest scoops on 2021 class

      Latest NBA Draft Rumors 👂
      NBA logo
      NBA

      Latest NBA Draft Rumors 👂

      Jonathan Wasserman
      via Bleacher Report

      Ranking Upcoming NBA Free Agents 📝

      Picking 20 players teams should watch this offseason 📲

      Ranking Upcoming NBA Free Agents 📝
      NBA logo
      NBA

      Ranking Upcoming NBA Free Agents 📝

      Andy Bailey
      via Bleacher Report